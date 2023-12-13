DC unhappy over slow progress in crop pattern survey in Mangaluru taluk

December 13, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - MANGALURU

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan on Wednesday expressed unhappiness over the crop pattern survey in Mangaluru taluk being not achieved by the Revenue Department.

He was verifying the progress achieved in crop pattern survey and registration on the Farmer Registration and Unified Beneficiary Information System (FRUITS) software during a visit to the Mangaluru taluk office.

Mr. Muhilan asked village accountants concerned to focus more on these issues and told them to encourage farmers to come forward to upload crop information with the Aadhaar details on the portal. The process would help farmers to obtain compensation for crop loss, if any, in the coming days, he said.

Interacting with the staff at the taluk office, Mr. Muhilan urged them to respond to public requirements and quickly redress public grievances. Taluk offices have been the important centres rendering various services to public, he reminded them.

He also visited various sections in the taluk office and obtained information about the working of the staff. He also heard people visiting the taluk office for their various works. Tahsildar Prashanth Patil and others were present.

