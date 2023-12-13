GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DC unhappy over slow progress in crop pattern survey in Mangaluru taluk

December 13, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan (right) at the taluk office in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan (right) at the taluk office in Mangaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan on Wednesday expressed unhappiness over the crop pattern survey in Mangaluru taluk being not achieved by the Revenue Department.

He was verifying the progress achieved in crop pattern survey and registration on the Farmer Registration and Unified Beneficiary Information System (FRUITS) software during a visit to the Mangaluru taluk office.

Mr. Muhilan asked village accountants concerned to focus more on these issues and told them to encourage farmers to come forward to upload crop information with the Aadhaar details on the portal. The process would help farmers to obtain compensation for crop loss, if any, in the coming days, he said.

Interacting with the staff at the taluk office, Mr. Muhilan urged them to respond to public requirements and quickly redress public grievances. Taluk offices have been the important centres rendering various services to public, he reminded them.

He also visited various sections in the taluk office and obtained information about the working of the staff. He also heard people visiting the taluk office for their various works. Tahsildar Prashanth Patil and others were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.