DC to examine withdrawing notification restricting entry of buses to Hampankatta area

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan said on Friday that he will consider withdrawing the old district magistrate’s notification restricting entry of buses to SBI bus terminus (or Hampankatta) area in the city.

in the quarterly Karnataka Development Programme Review Commitee meeting, chaired by Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, chairman of State-level Guarantee Implementation Committee H.M. Revanna said response to the Shakti scheme of free bus travel for women in KSRTC buses was poor in Mangaluru, Hubballi, Chitradurga, and Davangere. The poor response was because of less KSRTC buses in the four cities.

KSRTC Mangaluru divisional controller Rajesh Shetty said more KSRTC buses can operate in Mangaluru if there is relaxation in the magistrate’s notification restricting entry of buses to SBI bus terminus area.

The Udupi district administration has granted such a relaxation. Approval for operating 38 permits for KSRTC buses, including a few to Karkala, were pending with the Deputy Commissioner.

Mr. Muhilan said he will consider withdrawing the district magistrate notification.

The Deputy Commissioner further said a helpline will be set up at the Deputy Commissioner’s office to help beneficiaries resolve difficulties in getting ₹2,000 of Gruha Lakshmi scheme.