DC proposes plantation nursery on the district prison premises

January 10, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - MANGALURU

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan on Wednesday said steps will be taken to facilitate raising a nursery of plant saplings by the inmates at the district prison in the city.

He was speaking at the Samskrutika Sourabha programme, organised by the Kannada and Culture Department and the District Legal Services Authority, aimed at transforming the inmates.

Mr. Muhilan said he saw several plants and trees being raised on the prison premises and termed it a welcome gesture. Prison officials’ support to raise plants and trees, including that of vegetables, was appreciable. If a nursery was allowed to be raised and the saplings were allowed to be sold, inmates could get some income, he felt. Imparting skill development training to inmates would also be examined, he said.

Legal Services Authority member-secretary B.G. Shobha inaugurated the programme. Padma Shri Harekala Hajabba was felicitated on the occasion.

Prison Superintendent B.T. Obaleshappa, District Information Officer B.A. Khader Sha, Kannada and Culture Department Assistant Director G. Rajesh and others were present.

