GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DC proposes plantation nursery on the district prison premises

January 10, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan on Wednesday said steps will be taken to facilitate raising a nursery of plant saplings by the inmates at the district prison in the city.

He was speaking at the Samskrutika Sourabha programme, organised by the Kannada and Culture Department and the District Legal Services Authority, aimed at transforming the inmates.

Mr. Muhilan said he saw several plants and trees being raised on the prison premises and termed it a welcome gesture. Prison officials’ support to raise plants and trees, including that of vegetables, was appreciable. If a nursery was allowed to be raised and the saplings were allowed to be sold, inmates could get some income, he felt. Imparting skill development training to inmates would also be examined, he said.

Legal Services Authority member-secretary B.G. Shobha inaugurated the programme. Padma Shri Harekala Hajabba was felicitated on the occasion.

Prison Superintendent B.T. Obaleshappa, District Information Officer B.A. Khader Sha, Kannada and Culture Department Assistant Director G. Rajesh and others were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.