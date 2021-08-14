DC promises to address concerns of Bengre traditional fishermen

Mangaluru

14 August 2021 20:11 IST

They have been protesting against the proposed coastal berth project saying it snatches their livlihood

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Saturday reportedly promised to address the concerns of traditional fishermen being affected by the coastal berth project at Bengre near here, including alternative space for berthing boats and houses for eight fishermen.

A statement from Phalguni Sampradayika Meenugarara Sangh, Bengre, here, said Dr. Rajendra directed the Mangaluru Assistant Commissioner and the tahsildar to issue orders handing over land identified for berthing boats from the Ports Department to the Fisheries Department in three days.

He also asked both the departments to rehabilitate eight families losing their houses for the project at the same village. Besides asking officials to resolve the problems of those engaged in drying fish at the place now identified for coastal berth, the DC also directed officials to ensure jobs generated from the coastal berth project were given to project displaced people.

Advertising

Advertising

Traditional fishermen had been protesting the project saying it would displace them without any alternative arrangement and had berthed their boats at the project site. The Ports and Fisheries Departments had attempted to evacuate protesting fishermen using police force; however, the protesters did not budge. The district in-charge Minister had held two rounds of meetings with the fishermen and the district administration. Fishermen had agreed to leave the protest if he administration provides alternative place for berthing traditional boats and accommodation to the affected families.

Accordingly, Dr. Rajendra scheduled his visit to the project site on Saturday, inspected the alternative place for berthing boats, houses getting affected by the project, and the like. He travelled by boat from Kasba Bengre to Thota Bengre and then to the river mouth to assess the impact of the project, said the release.

Assistant Commissioner C. Madan Mohan, Tahsilder Guruprasad, Sangha Honourary President Muneer Katipalla, President Abdul Tayyub Bengre and others were present.