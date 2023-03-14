DC prohibits banquets by political parties and politicians in run-up to elections

March 14, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - MANGALURU

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi Kumar on Tuesday issued an order prohibiting banquets by political parties and political personalities, ahead of the Assembly elections, without the permission of the local bodies and departments concerned.

In his order, Mr. Kumar said if banquets were organised violating the directions, different departments, including local bodies, police, excise and health, may initiate action against the concerned under the Food Safety and Standards Act as well as provisions under Section 171 of the Indian Penal Code. IPC 371, among others, dealing with bribery and undue influence during elections.

The order follows a recent direction by the Chief Election Commissioner of India asking electoral officers to initiate strict action against banquets, offering household items, and other such means of luring people ahead of the elections.

Regarding the display of banners and buntings in cities and rural areas, Mr. Kumar asked local bodies to take daily action against the unauthorised display of banners and buntings under the Karnataka Open Places Disfigurement Act and submit the report to him.

While permitting public meetings, the local bodies should ask the organisers to remove banners and buntings after the programme gets over.

The DC regretted that though the Open Spaces Disfigurement Act was in force throughout, the local bodies did not take action against the violation of the same during normal days too. This has had a negative impact on the administration. Similarly, organising mass feeding may affect the health and safety of people and may also impact the law and order situation in the district.