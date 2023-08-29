DC office will be shifted to Padil after a year, says Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda

August 29, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - MANGALURU

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said here on Tuesday that the office of the Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner will be shifted to Padil after a year. All other district offices will also be shifted to the new office complex.

Taking to reporters after inspecting the building works of the new DC office complex, construction of which started during the term of the Congress government in 2017-18, Mr. Gowda said the government will first give priority for shifting the DC office establishment.

“Direction has been given to the Deputy Commissioner (M.P. Mullai Muhilan) to submit the revised proposal to the government by mentioning essentials required for his office establishment. Bids will be called to fulfill the same and I hope the DC office will be shifted to new building in another 15 months,” he said, and added that other offices will be shifted in a phases.

The Revenue Minister said that the new DC office complex construction work has been divided into two phases. Presently the first phase work was on for which ₹55 crore has been spent. “So far about 75% of physical progress is seen in the work.”

The Minister said the BJP government failed to complete the first phase work and commence the second phase work. “We will grant sanction for the second phase of work. We will complete this work at the earliest,” he said.

