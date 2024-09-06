DC has breached legislative privilege by keeping me out of Pilikulotsava, says MLA

Umanath Kotian, Moodbidri MLA, on Friday, September 6, accused Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan of breaching his legislative privilege by keeping the MLA out of consultations for organising five-day ‘Pilikulotsava’ at Pilikula Nisargadhama this November. The MLA said he would take up the matter before the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Privileges Committee as the Nisargadhama falls under his Assembly constituency.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Kotian said he is deeply hurt by the way Mr. Muhilan has kept him out of consultations for organising the Pilikulotsava, which also includes holding of Kambala. “Not only me, even Y. Bharath Shetty, Mangaluru City North MLA, and D. Vedavyas Kamath, Mangaluru City South MLA, who are members of Pilikula Kambala Samiti, have been kept out. I have written to the Chief Secretary (Shalini Rajneesh) and District In-charge Secretary L.K. Ateeq on the same. I will take up this issue before the Privileges Committee and Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader,” Mr. Kotain said.

The MLA said that 25 days ago he learnt through the media about the district administration’s plan to hold Pilikulotsava. “I am the president of Pilikula Kambala Samiti and Mr. Muhilan has kept me in the dark about the event.” On Wednesday, September 4, Mr. Muhilan chaired a meeting in his office on organising the Pilikulotsava in which Manjunath Bhandary, MLC, and several Congress activists, including defeated Moodbidri Assembly constituency Congress candidate Mithun Rai, took part. “There was one call from the office of Mr. Muhilan on September 3 when I was in my office hearing grievances of people. After that, there has not been a single call from Mr. Muhilan so far about the event.”

The Moodbidri MLA said this was not the first time Mr. Muhilan has kept him out of developments concerning his constituency. He said Mr. Muhilan did not intimate him of the meeting the latter held in his office in connection with rehabilitation package for families who have lost their land for MRPL expansion project. He was not intimated about the recent National Surfing championship held in Sasihitlu. Mr. Muhilan did not intimate him regarding official meeting the former held in connection with rain damage in Kenjar, near Mangaluru International Airport.

“I do not know why I am being kept out. It appears this is because I belong to backward class.” Mr. Kotian said Mr. Muhilan is at fault and if no action is taken he and other BJP MLAs will stage a protest.

