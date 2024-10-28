ADVERTISEMENT

DC hails journalists’ continued efforts to address rural issues in Dakshina Kannada

Published - October 28, 2024 09:51 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan distributing uniforms to students of Government Higher Primary School, Kutlur, Belthanady taluk at a programme in Mangaluru on Monday, October 28. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Journalists in Dakshina Kannada are doing exemplary work by making continued efforts to address rural issues, said Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan on Monday, October 28.

Speaking after handing over uniforms to students of Government Higher Primary School of Kutlur in Belthangady taluk through Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists (DKUWJ) at a function in Patrika Bhavan, he said that journalists are doing such works beyond the call of their duty. It is appreciable, he said.

The MCF Ltd., Mangaluru, sponsored the uniforms for about 100 students of the school from its Corporate Social Responsibility Fund.

Srinivas Nayak Indaje, president, DKUWJ, said that journalists stayed all night in the school on December 23, 2018, during the journalists’ village stay programme of DKUWJ to understand the issues being faced by the people of the village. Later, through the intervention of the union a computer, a teacher to teach computers and English, books for the library, and racks for keeping books were arranged for the school through donors. The students were made to cultivate organic vegetables since 2019. Vegetables grown in the school are used for the mid-day meal of the school even now. In addition, 438 areca saplings and 25 coconut saplings have been planted on the land of the school. When they start yielding the school will have its own annual income.

Chief Manufacturing Officer of MCF Ltd. S. Girish said that the company will sponsor uniforms for a total of 350 students of government schools this year.

Ramachandra Bhat, president, of the School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC) of the Kutlur school said that the school required a toilet facility for girls and women. Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Yatish N and P.B. Harish Rai, president, Mangaluru Press Club, were present.

