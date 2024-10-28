DC hails journalists’ continued efforts to address rural issues in Dakshina Kannada

Journalists in Dakshina Kannada are doing exemplary work by making continued efforts to address rural issues, said Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan on Monday, October 28.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking after handing over uniforms to students of Government Higher Primary School of Kutlur in Belthangady taluk through Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists (DKUWJ) at a function in Patrika Bhavan, he said that journalists are doing such works beyond the call of their duty. It is appreciable, he said.

The MCF Ltd., Mangaluru, sponsored the uniforms for about 100 students of the school from its Corporate Social Responsibility Fund.

ADVERTISEMENT

Srinivas Nayak Indaje, president, DKUWJ, said that journalists stayed all night in the school on December 23, 2018, during the journalists’ village stay programme of DKUWJ to understand the issues being faced by the people of the village. Later, through the intervention of the union a computer, a teacher to teach computers and English, books for the library, and racks for keeping books were arranged for the school through donors. The students were made to cultivate organic vegetables since 2019. Vegetables grown in the school are used for the mid-day meal of the school even now. In addition, 438 areca saplings and 25 coconut saplings have been planted on the land of the school. When they start yielding the school will have its own annual income.

Chief Manufacturing Officer of MCF Ltd. S. Girish said that the company will sponsor uniforms for a total of 350 students of government schools this year.

Ramachandra Bhat, president, of the School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC) of the Kutlur school said that the school required a toilet facility for girls and women. Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Yatish N and P.B. Harish Rai, president, Mangaluru Press Club, were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.