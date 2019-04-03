DC distributes voter slips in Udupi

Hephsiba Rani Korlapati, Deputy Commissioner, distributed the voter’s slip to the residents of Mission Compound and Ammanni Ramanna Shetty Hall areas here on Tuesday.

Ms. Korlapati personally visited the houses of the voters and handed them slips that had their photographs. She urged the voters to exercise their franchise without fail and explained to them that all facilities would be provided at the polling booths.

Voters without EPIC cards should carry one of the 11 documents permitted by the Election Commission of India along with the voter’s slips, when they went to vote. She also explained the working of the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPAT) machines to the people. She urged them not to reveal their vote to any candidate or fall prey to inducements or gifts by any person trying to influence their vote.

Ms. Korlapati visited a house near the Ammanni Ramanna Shetty Hall and gave the voter’s slip to a 97-year-old woman.

She directed the Booth Level Officer to identify aged voters and make transport arrangements for them to reach the booth. She also directed the Booth Level Officers to distribute voter’s slips to all voters as soon as possible.