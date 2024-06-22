DC directs technical inspection into Netravathi riverfront protection wall collapse incident

Taking serious note of the collapse of a portion of the riverside protection wall of the Netravathi Riverfront Project, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan has decided to conduct a technical inspection into the alleged substandard quality of works.

Mr. Muhilan told The Hindu that a team of engineering experts would inspect the affected stretch near Mulihithlu and also the stretches where works are under execution by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd., on Monday, June 24. Based on its report, stringent action would be initiated against those responsible if any lapses are found, he said.

The administration has taken serious note of the wall collapse because it is one of the prominent projects for the city that is expected to witness a good number of footfall upon completion. Mr. Muhilan said he has already issued a notice to MSCL seeking explanation into the incident.

MSCL managing director K. Raju said payments to the contractor, M/s T.L. Rajendra will be withheld while the contractor would be asked to rebuild the affected portion from his funds. No payments have been made yet to the contractor, he added.

MSCL senior officials said the 2.1 km long riverfront phase 1 work from Netravathi Bridge to Bolara Sea Face is divided into two pieces, one about 1.5 km and the other about 600 m with the affected being executed by M/s Rajendra. The total project cost is about ₹32 crore.

The officials said when the work was halfway done, the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal at Chennai ordered a temporary halt on May 31. Soil dumped at the affected site appears not to have been compressed giving scope for rainwater seepage and stagnation thereby weakening the protection wall. Nevertheless, the incident should not have happened, they said adding abundant caution would be taken henceforth.

A portion of the protection wall was seen collapsed between the South Kanara-Udupi District Cooperative Fish Marketing Federation in Mulihithlu and the Bolara Sea Face. As the incident came to public light on Friday, June 21, National Environment Care Federation General Secretary H. Shashidhar Shetty blamed alleged substandard work in the execution of the project work. NECF petitioned the National Green Tribunal (NGT) alleging a violation of the coastal regulatory zone norms by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd. while executing the project work.

