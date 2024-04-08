DC directs government offices to keep water bowls for birds in view of scorching heat

April 08, 2024 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - MANGALURU

Dakshina Kannada Disaster Management Authority on Monday directed all government offices in the district to keep water bowls to quench the thirst of birds in view of the prevailing heatwave-like condition across the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

DDMA Chairman and Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan in a circular to the district department heads said a drought-like situation was prevailing in the district following the absence of summer showers. The district has also been recording increased temperatures since the last one week.

Just like human beings, birds too could be in trouble due to non-availability of water. It was therefore necessary to ensure they get drinking water, Mr. Muhilan said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The DC said all government office buildings in the district should make arrangements to offer drinking water to birds. They may use earthen pots, bowls, or tubs to store water to be kept in the shade. The officials concerned should also ensure that the water was frequently changed so as not to facilitate breeding of mosquitoes.

The circular was sent to the Mangaluru Commissioner of Police, Zilla Panchayat CEO, Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police, Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner, Assistant Commissioners of Mangaluru and Puttur, Project Director, Urban Development Cell, district-level officers, Tahsildars, and Taluk Panchayat Executive Officers and heads of all urban local bodies for immediate compliance. They were asked to send compliance reports with photographs. A similar circular was recently issued by the Chitradurga district administration.

Hundreds of residents on the other hand have already been providing water to birds in bowls, pots in their houses and apartment complexes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.