DC declares holiday for schools in Dakshina Kannada on June 27

Published - June 26, 2024 07:25 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan has declared holiday for all primary and high schools and anganwadis in the district on Thursday.

It is in view of the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) and India Meteorological Department (IMD) declaring red alert for coastal Karnataka till 8.30 a.m. on Thursday, a release said.

The IMD said that isolated heavy to very heavy rain and with sustained wind speed of 30-40 kmph was very likely to occur over coastal Karnataka on Thursday. It said that isolated heavy to very heavy rain was likely to occur over coastal districts from June 28 to June 30.

Meanwhile, Manchi in Bantwal taluk in Dakshina Kannada recorded the highest 188 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday. It was followed by 154.5 mm rainfall at Ira, 143.5 mm at Balthila, 141.5 mm at Balepuni, 129.5 mm at Malavoor, 123.5 mm at Kotekar, and 123 mm at Golthamajalu.

