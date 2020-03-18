DC cancels temple ‘sevas’ across Dakshina Kannada

A file photo of Kukke Sri Subrahmanya temple in Dakshina Kannada.

Mangaluru

18 March 2020 06:22 IST

his is precautionary measure taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh issued an order on Tuesday cancelling all temple ‘sevas’ in the district with immediate effect as a precautionary measure taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Devotees are allowed to have only darshan and not allowed to stay in the temples, till further orders, she said.

Dakshina Kannada has some well-known temples which attract a huge number of devotees especially during the summer. Some of them are Kukke Subrahmanya Temple, Kateel Durgaparameshwari Temple, Dharmasthala Manjunatha Temple, and Mangaluru Mangaladevi Temple.

With the Deputy Commissioner’s order, the ‘sarpa samskara’ and ‘ashlesha bali’ sevas in Kukke Subrahmanya Temple stand cancelled.

The order on cancelling the temple ‘sevas’ has been issued as a step to discourage devotees from visiting the temples in huge numbers.

The order said that only the temple staff should participate in the annual ‘jatras’ (fairs) and the participation of other people in general has been restricted. People should not enter temples, churches, and mosques in groups, she said.

According to the order, no summer camps, seminars and conferences should be organised now. It said that the entry of people to beaches has been restricted and marriages should be organised simply by ensuring that they are not crowded.

The order said that those managing the hostels and paying guest accommodations should advise the students to return to their homes in case if the educational institutes in which they are studying had declared a holiday. In case the students wanted to remain there, they should be convinced on maintaining individual cleanliness in view of COVID-19.

The hostels and paying guest accommodations should maintain cleanliness on their premises. If they failed to adhere to the guidelines issued, action would be initiated against such authorities, the order said.