DC asks ULBs to build ward-level rooms for civic workers

Mangaluru

24 July 2021 18:55 IST

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra has asked urban local bodies to construct small rooms for civic workers at select wards to enable them to have their food during their working hours.

Speaking at a meeting in his office on Friday, the Deputy Commissioner said that the rooms should also help them to change their clothes.

The rooms can be constructed on vacant government land. If government land is not available the local bodies should submit proposals to the Revenue Department seeking land.

Dr. Rajendra said that defunct KSRTC buses or discarded compartments of ships can be modified and converted as rooms for the purpose. The Commissioners and Chief Officers of ULBs can think over it.

The Deputy Commissioner said that civic workers should be administered the COVID-19 vaccine on priority basis. Their family members should also be subjected to health check up at regular intervals to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Project Director of the District Urban Development Cell Gayathri Nayak told the meeting that the government has permitted to recruit civic workers to urban local bodies. A notification to this effect will be issued soon. A committee has been formed for their recruitment.

The Commissioner of Mangaluru City Corporation Akshy Sridhar was also present.