DC asks officials to always remain alert during monsoon

June 28, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - MANGALURU

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan on Wednesday asked officials to remain alert all the time during the monsoon, failing which he will initiate action against them under the Disaster Management Act.

Chairing a meeting on disaster management at his office here, Mr. Muhilan, who is also the chairman of the district disaster management committee, said heavy rains may cause floods, landslips, and hill clips.

Every taluk should have control rooms functional round-the-clock, he said, directing tahsildars concerned to immediately open control rooms in Bantwal and Ullal taluks where they were not functional. Personnel should be posted in three shifts in control rooms, he said.

Similarly, every ward should have control rooms in urban local bodies, he said. Mr. Muhilan asked Mescom to keep sufficient electricity poles in stock at places prone to landslips, flooding etc., for immediate replacement. Disaster management plans should be kept ready right from the village level to the district level and a nodal officer should be appointed for the same.

He asked the two Assistant Commissioners to be in regular touch with tahsildars of their jurisdiction and have details about flooding in rivers in the district for the last three years.

Mr. Muhilan said 107 houses were partially damaged and 20 completely in the district due to rain this year. While disbursing compensation to houseowners immediately, the Revenue Department should identify buildings that might get affected due to heavy rain.

The DC directed officials to ensure adequate facilities were available at the identified 100 kalaji kendras. Information on dilapidated school buildings should be provided to him in two days, he said adding the local administration may get weak buildings repaired for the time being. In no case, students should be allowed to study at dilapidated buildings, he said.

Superintendent of Police C.B. Ryshyanth, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Anshu Kumar and other officials were present.