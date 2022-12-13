DC advises private bus drivers to drive with patience

December 13, 2022 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - MANGALURU

While asking city bus drivers to drive with patience and not under pressure to reach destination in a certain time, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi Kumar on Tuesday advised them against indulging in road rage over minor accidents.

Speaking at an orientation programme for city bus drivers and conductors organised by Dakshina Kannada Bus Owners’ Association, Mr. Ravikumar said that the drivers are given time targets to reach a destination by the owners. With traffic blocks, problems from commuters and bad road condition, drivers face problem in meeting the target. “Drive patiently and never rush through, which can result in serious accidents,” he said.

The Deputy Commissioner asked drivers not to drink and drive buses. If there are minor accidents that results in scratches and other small damage to the bus, do not stop the vehicle and create ruckus in the middle of the road. Do not lose your cool over the misconduct by commuters. “Remember your family members while starting the duty and ensure safety of commuters,” he said.

Earlier, association president Jayasheela Adhyantaya asked drivers and conductors to behave properly with commuters, who bring revenue.

“Do not neglect commuters under any circumstances,” said Dilraj Alva, former president of the association and added that the city bus operators have been in forefront of adapting technology in bus operation.

Trainer and ex-serviceman G. Bhujana Shetty asked drivers to follow norms of defensive driving, which will avoid accidents. Activist G.K. Bhat and Police Inspector Gopalakrishna Bhat also spoke.