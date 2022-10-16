DBUs have further strengthened banking sector in coastal belt, says Kateel

‘Dakshina Kannada is the Kashi of the banking sector and the Prime Minister wants to change the economic scenario of the country for better through the digital India programme’

Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel, Managing Director and CEO of Karnataka Bank Ltd. Mahabaleshwara M.S., among others, watching Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Karnataka Bank’s digital banking unit at Airport Road, Yeyyadi, in Mangaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

The digital banking unit (DBU) of Karnataka Bank at Yeyyadi on Airport Road in the city, which was among 75 such units inaugurated in the virtual mode by Prime Minister Narendra Modi pan India on Sunday, has added further strength to the banking sector in the coastal belt, said Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel.

Addressing a gathering after the Prime Minister dedicated the units to the nation, Mr. Kateel said that Dakshina Kannada is the Kashi of the banking sector. The Prime Minister wants to change the economic scenario of the country for better through the digital India programme, he said.

Mr. Kateel said that the demonetisation helped curb funding for terrorist activities and stashing of black money.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Karnataka Bank M.S. Mahabaleshwara Bhat said that the unit will provide round-the-clock listed services to customers.

Karnataka Bank will celebrate its centenary year in 2013 and 93% of the services of the bank have been digitally channelised, Mr. Bhat said and added that a DBU of the bank in Vijayanagar Stage I in Mysuru was also among the 75 DBUs inaugurated on Sunday.

Earlier, at the virtual inauguration ceremony, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that DBUs will enable people who do not have a personal computer, who do not have a laptop, or who do not have even a smartphone, to be able to access banking services. They can do it digitally in a paperless mode. For those who are not even tech savvy, there is a mode where they can be facilitated to avail themselves of these paperless services.

The Prime Minister said that in such a banking set-up, the government aims to providing maximum services with minimum infrastructure and all of this will happen digitally without involving any paperwork. It will also simplify the banking procedure while also providing a robust and secure banking system. “People living in small towns and villages will find a range of benefits from transferring money to availing of loans. Digital banking units are another big step in that direction which is going on in the country to make the life of the common man of India easier,” he added.

DBUs are brick-and-mortar outlets which will provide a variety of digital banking facilities to people such as opening savings accounts, balance check, print passbooks, transfer of funds, investment in fixed deposits, loan applications, stop payment instructions for cheques issued, applying for credit/debit cards, viewing statement of account, paying taxes, paying bills and making nominations, among others.

Y. Bharat Shetty, MLA, Prathapsimha Nayak, MLC, and Mayor Jayanand Anchan were present on the occasion.