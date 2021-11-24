Day train extended till further advice

MANGALURU

24 November 2021 10:23 IST

The Railways has extended the services of Yeshwantpur-Karwar-Yeshwantpur tri-weekly day trains till further advice.

A release from Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. said that Train No 06211 Yeshwantpur-Karwar tri-weekly express was to run till November 26 and its pairing train, No 06212, was to run till November 27, as per the earlier communication.

With the Railways restoring the original train numbers and fares of special and holiday trains, the services have received their earlier numbers, 16515/16516.

Advertising

Advertising

In coordination with South Western Railway, Train No 16515 (Yeshwantpur-Karwar) running on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays will now run until further advice. Similarly, Train No 16516 (Karwar-Yeshwantpur) running on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays will run until further advice.

There will be no change in schedule and commercial halts, the release added.

Passengers have to follow all COVID-19-appropriate behaviour, including maintaining social distancing and wearing face covers within the Railway premises.