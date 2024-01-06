Dawn-to-dusk Bhagawad Gita chanting is among five major projects to be launched during the paryaya: Puttige Mutt seer

January 06, 2024 10:04 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - MANGALURU

Dawn-to-dusk Bhagawad Gita chanting at the Gita Mandir in Udupi, presenting a golden Parthasarathi chariot to Lord Krishna, and construction of ‘Swagatha Krishna’ arch with a life-size idol of the proponent of the Dwaita philosophy Madhwacharya are among the five major projects which will be taken up during the two-year ‘Paryaya’ of Puttige Mutt seer Sugunendra Tirtha at Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt.

Talking to reporters on Saturday in Mangaluru, which is the last of the places the seer is visiting as part of his pre-paryaya tour, he said: “This paryaya will be Vishwa Geeta Paryaya where great emphasis will be laid on making people understand the Bhagawad Gita which has the power to bring solidarity among all communities.”

As part of the Vishwa Geeta Paryaaya, the seer said one crore handwritten Bhagawad Gita books would be offered to Lord Krishna. The mutt would provide notebooks and also the text of the Gita to devotees. “Devotees should write Gita verses in the book and submit it before the end of my Paryaya in 2026,” the seer said and added, “I want the Bhagwad Gita to have a strong foothold in every household”.

The seer has planned to construct a 108-room ‘Ashtottara Bhavan’ in Udupi. He has planned to hold the ‘Gita Mahayaga’ and also an international Bhagwad Gita conference. There would be discourses, competitions, debates, and camps related to the Bhagawad Gita in Udupi, the seer said.

The seer said he would complete 50 years of embracing ‘sanyasa’ by April this year. To commemorate this, he had planned to present a golden Parthasarathi chariot to Lord Krishna. “There is already a golden chariot, which is presently used on the Car Street. The new chariot would be used inside the mutt,” the seer said.

He said he has planned to launch cleaning activities and new green initiatives in Udupi.

Unlike his third Paryaya when questions were raised over him performing puja of Lord Krishna after his foreign tour, the seer said no such questions had been raised this time. “I have invited seers of all the eight Udupi mutts for the Paryaya Mahotsava,” the seer said. Some religious and other leaders from across the world were likely to take part in the mahotsava, he added.

The seer said he was happy that the consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya is happening during his present and fourth Paryaya. On January 22, the Krishna Mutt would celebrate the ceremony by distributing milk payasa to devotees.

The paryaya denotes the transfer of power of the exclusive right of worshipping Lord Krishna and managing Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple from one seer to another seer of the Ashta Mutts once in two years.

