Database of apartments and commercial buildings to be made

The Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) on Tuesday decided to harvest a property database that comprises information on apartments and commercial buildings in the Corporation limits.

This was decided at a meeting to discuss city specific issues, including tax collection, building permits, Ekagawakshi Scheme, waste management, installation and management of sewage treatment plants, problems relating to the underground drainage system etc., chaired by Commissioner Akshy Sridhar. Representatives of residents’ associations and corporation officials attended the meeting.

An official communique here said the database would help the corporation to prepare plans for waste management, sewage discharge, infrastructure creation etc. The corporation has urged city residents to provide the required information within the stipulated time.

The discrepancies in the process of issuing building permits through Ekagawakshi Scheme’s Building (II) software were discussed. It was decided that the issue would be resolved through a collaboration of experts, architects and engineers at the earliest. The issue of residential buildings/commercial, industrial and other establishments releasing waste water to open drains was

The beautification and management of parks, circles, medians and lakes in the MCC limits was proposed during the meeting. It was said that the Builders’ Association will take steps towards its management on providing designs, approximate expenditure; annual maintenance cost details are provided on these proposals.