Data collection for govt. schemes affected following apprehensions among some

Fear among certain communities about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR) has been taking a toll on collection of information and data for various other government schemes with enumerators facing the heat from people.

While Machchina Gram Panchayat president Harshalatha in Belthangady taluk and her staff were heckled by a group of people when they were collecting data for National Rural Livelihood Mission on Tuesday, Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) and ANM trainees drafted for collecting data on health-related issues have been facing challenges by groups of people opposing data collection in different parts of the district.

About 1,300 ANMs are involved in household survey for the “Nagarikarige Ondu Savalu” programme to identify the best house and a government building each in a gram panchayat for efforts to prevent vector-borne malaria, dengue and chikengunya.

ANMs are required to visit households with a questionnaire on steps taken to prevent breeding of mosquitoes, each question carrying one mark. Residents are required to provide mobile phone numbers of house owners, Aadhaar numbers and signatures. The survey has to be completed in a month and the medical officer of the Primary Health Centre concerned would announce the names of the best buildings.

A section of people is objecting to giving details fearing that it may be linked to CAA, NRC and NPR, said a health officer. Messages are being circulated through social media platforms asking people not to give any documents/details to anganwadi workers, Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) or others or receive any pamphlets or notices. People are asked not to sign any document, allow them to be photographed or give their mobile numbers.

While ANMs faced resistance in Sajipa, Ira and Bengre, Shirthady and Manchi villages, an ANM was threatened with assault if she did not return the data sheet at Paladka in Moodbidri. In some villages, forms on which the information was recorded were torn while mobile numbers were scored off in a few cases.

A group of nearly 100 people trooped to the Primary Health Centre, Ullal, on Thursday questioning ANM trainees photographing an immunisation programme. The group did not listen to the trainees who said that the photographs will be part of their project report about the work they have carried out. The group left after forcing the trainees delete all the photographs.

ANM District Association Secretary Shanta said that the enumeration exercise is a sensitive task and some people do raise objections when mobile and Aadhaar numbers are sought. “We do not insist and leave the space blank when they are not given,” she said.