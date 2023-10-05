Dasara celebrations to begin at Kudroli temple from October 15

October 05, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mangaluru Dasara or Navaratri celebrations organised by Kudroli Gokarnanata Temple will kick-start on October 15 and go on till October 25.

The Dasara procession will be taken out in the city on October 24, according to H.S. Sairam, president of the temple management committee.

Addressing press persons at the temple on Thursday, October 5, he said that the temple, established by social reformer Narayana Guru, will celebrate the 34th edition of Navaratri this year. The architect of the temple and former Member of Parliament B. Janardhana Poojary will lead the celebrations, he said.

Mr. Sairam said that the idols of Ganesha, Nava Durgas and Sharada will be installed on October 15. The religious rituals and cultural programmes in the evening (6 p.m. to 9 p.m.) will be held till October 25.

The dasara procession on October 24 will start from the temple at 4 p.m. and about 70 tableaux are expected to participate in it. The idols will be immersed in the “pushkarini” (water body) in the premises of the temple after the procession.

Harikishna Bantwal, a member of the managing committee, said that Mangaluru City Corporation has begun illumination (lighting decoration) along 7 k.m. road stretch on which the procession will pass on.

The treasurer of the committee R. Padmaraj said that Chief Minister Siddaramiah and Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar and other dignitaries, including Union ministers, are expected to attend the celebrations. (EOM)

