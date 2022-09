Inauguration of Dasara celebrations at Kudroli Sri Gokarnatha temple in Mangaluru

The grand Dasara celebrations (Mangaluru Dasara) at Kudroli Sri Gokarnatha temple in Mangaluru were inaugurated on September 26, 2022.

Navaratri will be celebrated from September 26 to October 6 with various cultural and spiritual programmes.

Idols of goddess Sharade, along with Navadurgas, were installed as part of the Dasara festival celebrations.