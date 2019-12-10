DAR personnel get 48 residential flats

District in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary on Monday inaugurated two ‘Koti Chennayya’ blocks of 48 residential flats each for the District Armed Reserve personnel.

He also inaugurated a separate block of eight flat apartments for sub-inspectors. All the three blocks are in Pandeshwar.

The flats for DAR personnel have an open kitchen, a master bedroom, a bedroom, and a washroom. “This is the model that is followed for all the police quarters,” said Superintendent of Police B.M. Laxmi Prasad.

The Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation built the flats at a cost of ₹21.02 crore under phase two of the Police Gruha 2020 scheme.

Mr. Prasad said that after alloting new flats to DAR personnel, 224 personnel came to have residential quarters. New flats are proposed for the remaining 86 DAR personnel.

Mr. Prasad said shortage of residential quarters for the district police personnel was about 30 % and a proposal has been sent to build them.

He said 48 new flats have been built for Mangaluru City Armed Reserve personnel, which will be inaugurated shortly.

In his inaugural speech, Mr. Poojary said the State government was committed to providing and improving the basic amenities for the police and their family members.

He said the government has accepted the recommendations of the Auradkar Committee and was taking action to bring in changes to the salaries, and also implement other recommendations.

D. Vedavyasa Kamath, MLA, said he would get funds for the construction of a community hall adjoining Muneshwara temple on Police Lane.

Mr. Kamath has also asked police personnel to approach him for resolving issues with government agencies that are stalling development works of the police.