Damaging trees, using banned plastic to save the environment

A plastic banner nailed to a tree with a call to preserve environment by Lions Club, Barkur, in Udupi district, invites the wrath of environmentalists.

MANGALURU

27 December 2020 01:18 IST

Banner bearing the name of Lions Club, Barkur, found nailed to a tree

A call to conserve nature on a plastic banner nailed to trees purportedly by a social organisation in Barkur town in Udupi district has kept many people amused.

The plastic banner, about three foot wide and two foot tall bearing the name of Lions Club, Barkur, was found nailed to a tree on Barkur-Mandarthi Road on Friday with the message, Parisara Ulisi, by environmentalist and National Environment Care Federation general secretary H. Shashidhar Shetty.

Finding one such banner while driving to Mandarthi, Mr. Shetty told The Hindu it was an irony that a responsible organisation was giving a call to save the environment by damaging trees with three inch nails and using banned plastic material.

Despite the government prohibiting using nails on trees, such activities go on, he regretted and demanded that the organisation be made to remove the banner along with the nails.

Club president U. Kotraswamy said that it was a newly formed club and they had little idea about displaying the material. “We used rivet nails as the material would not have remained stable if tied with ropes,” he said. “It was a mistake,” Mr. Kotraswamy admitted and said that the material would immediately be removed.

Udupi Range Forest Officer Clifford Lobo said that the issue had not come to his notice. He added that he would ask his personnel to remove the material immediately.

“We have periodically been carrying out awareness campaigns and drives to remove publicity material nailed to trees. Despite this, such things happen,” he said. Mr. Lobo added the organisation could have displayed the banner with good intention; however, the mode was not proper.

In Kundapur too

Meanwhile, the Udupi Jilla Nagarika Samithi has taken severe exception to displaying of publicity material by nailing them to trees in Kundapur town.

In a statement, samithi members Nityananda Volakad and Taranath Mestha Shirur have said that hundreds of large trees have been offering shade to the general public along the main road connecting Shastri Circle and the New Bus Stand in the town.

However, people have been driving nails into these trees to display their publicity material, they regretted. The Forest Department as well as the town municipality should immediately get nails removed from trees and take action against the concerned, they demanded.