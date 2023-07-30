Dalits press for allotting Depressed Classes manna land to SCs, STs

July 30, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Dakshina Kannada Dalita Sanghatanegala Samanvaya Samiti on Sunday urged the State government to finalise at the earliest the guidelines for allotting Depressed Classes (DC) manna land to land-less persons belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Speaking at a convention of Dalit organisations from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts here, Ashok Konchady, general secretary of the samiti, said it was Britishers who earmarked the DC Manna land in the then undivided Dakshina Kannada district, which included Udupi, for the welfare of people belonging to depressed classes belonging to SCs and STs.

Of the 8,450 acres of DC manna land in Dakshina Kannada, only 5,300 acres has been allotted for SCs and STs while the remaining land has been allotted to other persons. It was in 2017 that the then Deputy Commissioner K.G. Jagadeesha framed guidelines under Karnataka Land Grant Rules for allocation of ‘DC manna land’ to SCs and STs and sent it for the government for approval. “So far these guidelines have not been approved,” Mr. Konchady said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Congress has mentioned in its manifesto on allocation of DC manna land for SCs and STs. “We hope the Siddaramaiah government fulfils its promise and approves the guidelines. If the government fails to act, we will be forced to place our flags on those lands,” Mr. Konchady said. Allocation of DC manna land to the Dalits has been a long pending demand, he said.

Mr. Konchady said the convention of all the Dalit organisations from the two coastal districts has been held to raise a united voice for fulfilment of issues concerning Dalits.

Among the issues concerning Dalits are the need for increase in the quantum of subsidy given by Ambedkar Development Corporation for unemployed youths from SC/STs to set up self employment units. The Mangaluru City Corporation has to create a proper B.R. Ambedkar Circle in the city. There is a need for a separate hostel for SC and ST students studying on Mangalore University campus, he said.

Speaking at the convention, Speaker U.T. Khader said issues raised by the samiti will be brought to the notice of the Chief Minister and Minister concerned. “It is good to see all Dalits coming together for resolution of issues concerning SCs and STs,” he said.

Former Bantwal MLA and former Minister B. Ramanath Rai also spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.