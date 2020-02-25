Dalit leaders seek opening of Ambedkar Bhavan

Demanding inauguration of Ambedkar Bhavan in Urwa Store before Ambedkar Jayanti in April, Dalit leaders on Monday said the premises of the Bhavan should not be opened for conducting ‘Nemotsava’ and other rituals.

At the district-level Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe grievance redressal meet chaired by Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh, senior Dalit leader Devadas said a promise was made by a then Minister, while laying the foundation stone for the Bhavan in 2017, that the structure would be in operation in a year. Though the Bhavan is ready, it is yet to be inaugurated, he said.

District Social Welfare Officer Yogish said the delay was because the Karnataka Housing Board, which has constructed the Bhavan, has to receive payment of ₹3 crore. A Dalit activist said the district administration should resolve the issue and inaugurate the building before Ambedkar Jayanti.

Dalit activist Ramesh Kotian said there was pressure on Mangaluru City Corporation to permit ‘Nemotsava’ in the parking area of the Bhavan. “The district administration should not allow this. Legal action should be taken against those who are try to misuse the Bhavan’s premises,” he said.

When a woman pointed to bills of a contractor, who had secured works of the Panchayat Raj Engineering Section by producing fake SC/ST caste certificate, Additional Deputy Commissioner M.J. Roopa said that such contractors would be blacklisted.