ADVERTISEMENT

Dakshina Kannada ZP CEO suggests forming alumni associations in government-run hostels

February 09, 2024 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Dakshina Kannada ZP CEO K. Anandh speaking after inaugurating a workshop for personnel of government hostels in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat CEO K. Anandh on Friday, February 9, asked departments concerned to arrange to form alumni associations of government-run hostels.

Speaking after inaugurating a workshop for personnel of various government hostels here, Dr. Anandh said such a move would bring together all the old inmates of particular hostels. The workshop was organised for personnel of Dr B.R. Ambedkar residential schools, pre and post-matric hostels, Ashrama schools etc., being run by Social Welfare and Scheduled Tribes Welfare Departments.

The CEO said the government has arranged online skill development training for hostel inmates. A nodal officer was appointed at taluk levels to address basic infrastructure issues at hostels and also to hear grievances of inmates. Such officers should spend more time with hostel inmates to learn about the issues concerning them. Maintaining hygiene in hostels should be their top priority, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional Deputy Commissioner G. Santhosh Kumar said hostel staff should ensure discipline among the inhabitants. He urged them to guide the inhabitants in proper direction and correct their mistakes to make them responsible citizens.

District programme coordinator Shivakumar, Women and Children Development Department senior assistant director Rashmi and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US