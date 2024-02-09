GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dakshina Kannada ZP CEO suggests forming alumni associations in government-run hostels

February 09, 2024 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Dakshina Kannada ZP CEO K. Anandh speaking after inaugurating a workshop for personnel of government hostels in Mangaluru on Friday.

Dakshina Kannada ZP CEO K. Anandh speaking after inaugurating a workshop for personnel of government hostels in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat CEO K. Anandh on Friday, February 9, asked departments concerned to arrange to form alumni associations of government-run hostels.

Speaking after inaugurating a workshop for personnel of various government hostels here, Dr. Anandh said such a move would bring together all the old inmates of particular hostels. The workshop was organised for personnel of Dr B.R. Ambedkar residential schools, pre and post-matric hostels, Ashrama schools etc., being run by Social Welfare and Scheduled Tribes Welfare Departments.

The CEO said the government has arranged online skill development training for hostel inmates. A nodal officer was appointed at taluk levels to address basic infrastructure issues at hostels and also to hear grievances of inmates. Such officers should spend more time with hostel inmates to learn about the issues concerning them. Maintaining hygiene in hostels should be their top priority, he added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner G. Santhosh Kumar said hostel staff should ensure discipline among the inhabitants. He urged them to guide the inhabitants in proper direction and correct their mistakes to make them responsible citizens.

District programme coordinator Shivakumar, Women and Children Development Department senior assistant director Rashmi and others were present.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore / universities and colleges / students / tribals / school / health and hygiene

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.