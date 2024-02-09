Dakshina Kannada ZP CEO suggests forming alumni associations in government-run hostels

February 09, 2024 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - MANGALURU

Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat CEO K. Anandh on Friday, February 9, asked departments concerned to arrange to form alumni associations of government-run hostels.

Speaking after inaugurating a workshop for personnel of various government hostels here, Dr. Anandh said such a move would bring together all the old inmates of particular hostels. The workshop was organised for personnel of Dr B.R. Ambedkar residential schools, pre and post-matric hostels, Ashrama schools etc., being run by Social Welfare and Scheduled Tribes Welfare Departments.

The CEO said the government has arranged online skill development training for hostel inmates. A nodal officer was appointed at taluk levels to address basic infrastructure issues at hostels and also to hear grievances of inmates. Such officers should spend more time with hostel inmates to learn about the issues concerning them. Maintaining hygiene in hostels should be their top priority, he added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner G. Santhosh Kumar said hostel staff should ensure discipline among the inhabitants. He urged them to guide the inhabitants in proper direction and correct their mistakes to make them responsible citizens.

District programme coordinator Shivakumar, Women and Children Development Department senior assistant director Rashmi and others were present.