Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat to launch ‘Manostairya’ suicide prevention programme in schools

December 19, 2022 - MANGALURU

To put a proper system in place to address depression and other mental health issues among government school students, the Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat is all set to launch the “Manostairya” programme, under which each government school will have a teacher trained to counsel students and hold activities for boosting their mental health.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Kumara, who initiated the programme, said that suicide and depression among students, especially those in high schools and colleges, are serious ones which needs to be addressed at the earliest.

Students, he said, are unable to face difficulties and are not in a position to accept happenings in their lives. Unable to find alternative ways of solving their problems, they are seen going into depression and ending their lives. Counselling alone will help in bringing such students out of depression, he said.

Though there are directions by the State government on the need of having counselling facility at schools, there is no proper system put in place to create this facility in government schools.

As part of ‘Manostairya’ programme, a teacher from each school will be trained by psychologists and psychiatrists. These teachers will manage the counselling centres in schools, which will strive to address issues concerning the students.

On the “no bag day”, which is held on the third Saturday every month, the teacher concerned should, among others, hold an hour-long activity related to maintaining mental health and ways to handle stress.

A teacher selected from each school will attend a training programme on ‘Manostairya’ programme, which will be held at the Zilla Panchayat premises here, on Tuesday, Mr. Kumara said.