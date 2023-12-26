Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat chalks out plan to enhance life skills of government hostel students

December 26, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat is preparing modules that will help improve basic life skills of students in over 100 government hostels in the district.

Talking to reporters in Mangaluru on Tuesday, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer K. Anandh said the panchayat intends to make qualitative use of the evening leisure time of hostel residents for improvement of their life skills.

Apart from making them improve their English speaking skills, the panchayat wants to make them improve their reading comprehension, cognitive skills and leadership skills. “These are the most basic skills needed for the students,” Dr. Anandh said.

Dr. Anandh said he is having discussion with subject experts and resource persons in government and aided colleges in this regard.

“We have planned to have online sessions of experts using videoconferencing facilities of the zilla panchayat or through Google Meet or other online platforms,” he said. The panchayat has planned to start life skill training in a month.

During a recent meeting chaired by Lokayaukta B.S. Patil, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan said the district administration is making efforts to bring changes in administration of government hostels in the district.

When Mr. Patil pointed out at common complaints that Lokayukta receives on poor food, infrastructure, Mr. Muhilan said a taluk-level officer has been made in-charge of each government hostel.

“This official will look into infrastructural needs of the hostel and also ensure hostel residents are served quality food,” Mr. Muhilan said and added, “We are also looking at involving alumni and make them spend time with students in the hostel”.

As many as 6,673 students are in the 75 hostels of Backward Classes Welfare Department, while more than 2,000 students are in the 30 hostels of the Social Welfare Department. There are 1,751 students in the 12 hostels of Tribal Welfare Department in Dakshina Kannada.