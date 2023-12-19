GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dakshina Kannada will not prosper unless the BJP is thrown out, say CPI(M) leaders

The Party has surrendered the healthcare and the education sector at the feet of strong lobbies, charges Muneer Katipalla

December 19, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) leaders of the Dakshina Kannada district unit on Tuesday said the district will not prosper unless the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is removed from the helm of affairs.

They were addressing cadres at a public meeting after the “DC Office Chalo” rally demanding welfare of all sections of people here that started from the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar (Jyothi) Circle to the mini Vidhana Soudha. The cadres shouted slogans highlighting the BJP’s alleged failure along the rally.

In his introductory address, district committee secretary K. Yadava Shetty said BJP has won the Lok Sabha elections consecutively for nine times while the district administration was in its hands for the last 35 years. Issues relating to the common man have completely been sidelined during this period, he claimed.

Inaugurating the public meeting, CPI(M) State committee member Muneer Katipalla said a group within the BJP was attempting to hide the party’s failure in delivering goods by accusing MP Nalin Kumar Kateel as responsible for all the problems.

It was not so in reality, he said adding the maladministration right from the late Dhananjay Kumar to Mr. Kateel, including former Chief minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda as MPs, was the reason for the present sorry state of affairs in the district, he said.

The BJP has surrendered health, education, real estate and such other sectors at the feet of strong lobbies. The Party was an expert in serving the lobbies by garnering votes on communal lines, Mr. Katipalla alleged.

People’s representatives of the BJP were surrounded by those travelling in posh cars while the voter was thrown on the streets. While the poor could not get access to healthcare facilities in private hospitals, the ordinary man could not get admission in private educational institutions. Government educational institutions and hospitals were being closed down. Local youth were not given employment in industries and enterprises in the district, he said.

Mr. Katipalla alleged that the Mangaluru City Corporation under BJP’s administration has become a den of corruption. The district once in the forefront of development was relegated to backwardness, only because of the BJP, he said. Therefore, all right-thinking people should get united to throw away the BJP.

State Committee Member Vasanth Achari, district committee members Krishnappa Konchadi and Jayanthi Shetty spoke.

