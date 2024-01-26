GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dakshina Kannada will have four new endosulfan care centres soon, says Dinesh Gundu Rao

The new care centres will come up in Panaje, Kaniyoor, Vitla and Bellare, says Dakshina Kannada District in-charge Minister

January 26, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Dakshina Kannada in-charge Minister, Dinesh Gundu Rao speaking after inspecting the Republic Day parade at Nehru maidan, in Mangaluru on Friday, January 26. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Four new endosulfan care centres will start operation in Dakshina Kannada soon, Health and Family Welfare and Dakshina Kannada District in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said in Mangaluru on Friday, January 26.

Speaking at the Republic Day programme at the Nehru Maidan here, the Minister said the government is already operating three endosulfan care centres at Kokkada, Koila, and Ujire. The centre in Ujire also has a skill training unit. The new care centres will come up in Panaje, Kaniyoor, Vitla and Bellare, he said.

The district health officials told The Hindu that the new centre in Bellare will be housed in a new building, while other three centres will be opened in the old buildings of the department. Infrastructure for the new centres is in place. These centres will be made operational once the government grants funds to meet monthly recurring expenses, an official said.

Dakshina Kannada in-charge Minister, Dinesh Gundu Rao inspecting the Republic Day parade at Nehru Maidan in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

In his address, Mr. Rao said 53 new dialysis machines have been given to the Government Wenlock Hospital, Mangaluru, and Taluk Hospitals in Bantwal, Belthangady, Puttur and Sullia. Three new dialysis machines each will be given to government hospitals in Kadaba, Mulky and Moodbidri by February first week, he said.

The State government is working towards creating ‘Rama Rajya’ by effectively implementing the five guarantee schemes. As part of the “Anna Bhagya” scheme, each member of the Below Poverty Line family is being given 5 kg of rice and ₹170 as against the remaining 5 kg of rice. A total of ₹321 crore has been given to BPL families in Dakshina Kannada between July 2023 and December 2023.

Similarly, under the ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme of giving ₹2,000 every month to the woman head of the family, a total of 3.49 lakh women have registered till January 15, 2024 in Dakshina Kannada and they are all receiving the amount. Under the ‘Gruha Jyoti’ scheme of giving up to 200 units of free power, a total of 39.28 lakh ‘zero’ electricity bills has been generated for the period between August 2023 and December 2023 in the district and the State government has paid MESCOM the subsidy amount of ₹183 crore.

Under the Shakti scheme of free bus travel for women in KSRTC buses, a total of 139 crore women have made use of the facility so far in Karnataka. A good number of women have made use of the scheme in Dakshina Kannada. The government will take steps to increase the number of services of KSRTC in Mangaluru. More KSRTC buses will run during peak hours, especially for students and working women, he said.

The State Cabinet recently approved a grant of ₹245 crore for the multivillage drinking water scheme of providing drinking water to 24 villages of Bantwal and Ullal taluks from Kariangala Water Treatment plant.

