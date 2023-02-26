ADVERTISEMENT

Dakshina Kannada: Uppinangady Police seize 52 prohibited e-cigarettes, arrest shopkeeper

February 26, 2023 03:03 pm | Updated 03:03 pm IST - MANGALURU

A case under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019, was registered against the accused

The Hindu Bureau

The Uppinangady Police seized 52 prohibited electronic cigarettes worth Rs. 26,000 on Saturday, February 25, from a shop in Uppinangady Town, off Mangaluri, in Dakshina Kannada district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Uppinangady Police on Saturday, February 25, seized 52 electronic cigarettes from a shop in the town and registered a case under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Act, 2019 against the person running the shop.

Stating that it could be the second such case in the State under the new Act, Dakshina Kannada District Superintendent of Police Vikram Amathe said Puttur Rural Circle Police Inspector B.S. Ravi and team comprising Harishchandra, Abdul Saleem, Jagadish and Vinayak, raided 4U Best Service shop at Prithvi Complex in Uppinangady.

Sheikh Shahid, 27, son of Sheikh Haroon and resident of Manya in Narimogaru village, who was in the shop was questioned before seizing the e-cigarettes. The accused was later taken into police custody along with the prohibited e-cigarettes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Items worth ₹26,000 seized

The Circle Inspector of Police initiated the raid acting on specific information that the banned e-cigarettes were available for sale in Shahid’s shop. Later, the raid was conducted in the presence of Panchas who vouched for the sale and seizure of e-cigarettes. Some of the brands and flavours on sale included Dybvapour 350 Puffs 5% Cucumber Ice, Dybvapour 350 Puffs 5% Lychee Ice, Dybvapour 350 Puffs 5% Blue Mint, Blue Razz, Iced Strawberry, Lush Ice, Peach Ice, Lychee Ice, Tangerine Ice, Cucumber Ice and Sour Apple. The seized items were together worth around ₹26,000.

The Central Government legislated the Act in the interest of protecting the health of the public from harm by using e-cigarettes. A police officer not less than the rank of a sub inspector or any other government officer in the same rank so nominated by the central or state government could take cognisance of the violation of the Act. Violations of the case would have to be tried by a court of Judicial Magistrate of First Class.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US