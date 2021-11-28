Dakshina Kannada to intensify screening and testing on Karnataka-Kerala border

Interstate bus services will continue for now, says DC

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on November 28 said the administration will intensify screening and testing of travellers from Kerala to the district in view of the enhanced COVID-19 threat.

Dr. Rajendra told reporters here though the administration had upped the testing and checking at borders in the last four months, it became a little lax for the last one month after drastic reduction in cases. Still, Kerala reports about 8% test positivity rate and hence there was a need to enhance surveillance.

The Chief Minister on November 27 has directed to deploy police and other department personnel at border check posts to ensure round-the-clock screening and testing. Police personnel were already deployed at check posts and personnel from other departments would be sent from November 29. It was a herculean task at the Talapady check post on NH 66 where about 60 vehicles move in a minute, he said.

The DC said the administration faces challenge in screening and testing as people in Kasargod and Dakshina Kannada districts share close bond while about 40% people in Kasargod district depend on DK for their routine activities. The borders are too porous thereby intensifying the challenge.

“We treat them as our own people and conduct screening and testing causing the least inconvenience to inter-state travellers,” he said. A list of regular travellers would be prepared and periodical testing/ checking would be conducted. Interstate bus services would continue for now; but bus crew have to ensure passengers possess RTPCR negative certificate, Dr. Rajendra said.

As far as international travellers arriving the district, the DC said RTPCR negative certificate was mandatory while boarding the flight itself. Passengers from red-list countries would be tested again on their arrival at Mangaluru International Airport and irrespective of negative report, they would have to undergo a week’s home quarantine, he said. He would soon hold meeting with MIA authorities in this regard, the DC added.