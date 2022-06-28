Dakshina Kannada to get 100 CNG fuel stations in two years

In addition to the existing 10 stations, three more to be commissioned soon

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K. V. Rajendra said on Monday that GAIL India Ltd., through its subsidiary GAIL Gas Ltd., is taking steps to have 100 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) fuel stations in the district within the next two years. Of them three more stations, in addition to the existing 10 stations, will be commissioned soon.

Speaking at a meeting relating to revising CNG fuel prices at his office, the Deputy Commissioner said that his office and the office of Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament will write to the corporate office concerned requesting it to reduce the CNG fuel rates. Earlier, the CNG fuel consumers drew the attention of the Deputy Commissioner on the high prices of CNG fuel and requested him to take measures to reduce the prices.

The Deputy Commissioner said that a meeting of Deputy General Managers of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd., Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd will be convened to apprise them on the need to create infrastructure facilities at CNG fuel stations managed by them. Member of Parliament will preside over it.

Dr. Rajendra instructed the CNG fuel station dealers to keep the stations opened from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. as the CNG fuel consumers are increasing. If the dealers failed to adhere to the same, legal action will be taken against such dealers, he cautioned.