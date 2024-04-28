Dakshina Kannada students excel in JEE Main examination

April 28, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - MANGALURU

Several students from Dakshina Kannada excelled in the two sessions of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main examination for admission to B.Tech courses at National Institutes of Technology. A good number of students are in the cut-off between 93 and 100 percentile marks and qualified for the JEE (Advanced) examination, which is for admission to Indian Institutes of Techology.

Of the 161 students of Centre For Advanced Learning, Mangaluru, 51 scored more than 97 percentile of which 28 secured 99 percentile marks. The top three of the 51 students were Ganesha Dattatraya Gaonkar (379 rank), Niyam Shyam Kotian (764) and D. Ramesh (1764).

From Expert PU College, 30 students secured 99 percentile marks. Four students secured 100 percentile in physics and chemistry. As many as 57 students secured 98 percentile marks, while 110 secured 97 percentile and 156 students secured 96 percentile marks. A total of 469 students qualified for the JEE Advanced examination. Mihir Girish Kamath (rank 1312), Sanketh Kumar (3541), and Rohan Hebbale (4760) were among the top three performers of the institution.

A total of 78 of the 130 students of Excellent Science and Commerce PU College, Moodbidri, who wrote the Main examination, have qualified for the JEE Advanced examination. Among the top three performers of the institution were Nishanth P. Hegde, Sanjay Biradar and Sachin V. Nagaraddi.

Among students from Alvas PU College, Moodbidri, 14 secured 98 percentile, while 34 secured 97 percentile and 68 students secured 96 percentile marks. The top three performers of the institute were H.R. Rajath, Prashanth and Prajwal Chowdary Nadendla.

Thirty students of Boscoss PU College wrote the JEE Mains. The top three performers of the institution were Shreyas S. Hegde, Dhanush Kumar and Oswin Vion D’Silva.

Among the 16 students of Sharada Vidyanikethana PU College, Talapady, who secured more than 90 percentile marks included Gautam Krishna, N. Anannya and Shreya R Kashyap. Of the students from Vivekananda PU College, Puttur, who secured more than 90 percentile marks included S.M. Gamana Gowri, Chinmaya Krishna Verma and E. Adarsha.

