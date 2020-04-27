Dakshina Kannada sees a rise in COVID-19 cases, as elderly woman, son test positive

The number of COVID-19 positive cases continued to rise in Dakshina Kannada with two more cases being reported on Monday.

An 80-year-old woman and her 45-year-old son who tested positive were primary contacts of patient number 432, an elderly woman who died of COVID-19 in the city on Thursday last.

Patient 432 had undergone treatment for paralysis at First Neuro Hospital in the city before being shifted to the Government Wenlock Hospital (a COVID-19 designated hospital) where she died.

The two who tested positive on Monday were also undergoing treatment in the same private hospital. After they were found positive for COVID-19, they were shifted to the Government Wenlock Hospital.

They are residents of Kulashekara in the Mangaluru City Corporation limits.

A bulletin issued by the district administration said that the 80-year-old woman is also suffering from high blood pressure and paralysis. Her condition is stable.

The condition of patient number 409, also a woman, earlier admitted to the hospital continues to be serious. She is in the ICU at the Wenlock Hospital.

Notification

After the two positive cases on Monday, Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh issued a notification declaring containment zone in Kulashekara. According to the notification, there are 22 houses and five shops/offices with a population of 120 in the containment zone. She appointed the Commissioner of Mangaluru City Corporation as the Incident Commander.

This is the first containment zone declared in the jurisdiction of the city corporation after COVID-19 broke out in Dakshina Kannada.

The bulletin said that test reports of 340 samples are awaited. In all, 18 persons were admitted for observation and 16 SARI cases were reported in the district on Monday.

The bulletin said that the number of persons quarantined at NIT-K building in Surathkal rose to 59 with six new admissions on Monday. In all, 32 persons have been quarantined at ESI Hospital.

The district has seven active patients. Of the 21 positive cases reported till Monday, two have died and 12 have been discharged.