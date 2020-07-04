Dakshina Kannada reports three more COVID-19 deaths

Dakshina Kannada district reported three more COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, taking the toll to 20.

A 60-year-old woman from Sullia taluk, who suffered from high blood pressure, pneumonia and cardiac problems, was undergoing treatment at the government hospital in Sullia. She was brought to the Government Wenlock Hospital on Thursday and died on Friday night before her test report confirmed her positive. A 67-year-old man from Mangaluru, who also suffered from diabetes, high blood pressure and pneumonia, was brought from a private hospital to Wenlock Hospital on Thursday and died the same day. His swab tested positive on Saturday.

A 65-year-old woman from Mangaluru with diabetes, high blood pressure and pneumonia was brought from a private hospital to Wenlock Hospital on Saturday, and she also died on the same day. Her result also came back positive.

The total number of active cases in the district rose to 557, with 75 persons testing positive on Saturday.

Of the new cases, 29 persons had Influenza-like Illness, while 24 were primary contacts. There were 11 persons with international travel history, six with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness, one case each related to random sample collection in Ullal, pre-surgery, secondary contact, and post child delivery. Contact tracing of one patient was on, said a release from the district administration.

As many as 13 people were discharged from Wenlock Hospital.

In Udupi

As many as 19 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Udupi on Saturday, taking the total number of active cases in the district to 160.