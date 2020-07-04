Dakshina Kannada reports three more COVID-19 deaths

Dakshina Kannada district reported three more COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, taking the toll to 20.
A 60-year-old woman from Sullia taluk, who suffered from high blood pressure, pneumonia and cardiac problems, was undergoing treatment at the government hospital in Sullia. She was brought to the Government Wenlock Hospital on Thursday and died on Friday night before her test report confirmed her positive. A 67-year-old man from Mangaluru, who also suffered from diabetes, high blood pressure and pneumonia, was brought from a private hospital to Wenlock Hospital on Thursday and died the same day. His swab tested positive on Saturday.
A 65-year-old woman from Mangaluru with diabetes, high blood pressure and pneumonia was brought from a private hospital to Wenlock Hospital on Saturday, and she also died on the same day. Her result also came back positive.
The total number of active cases in the district rose to 557, with 75 persons testing positive on Saturday.
Of the new cases, 29 persons had Influenza-like Illness, while 24 were primary contacts. There were 11 persons with international travel history, six with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness, one case each related to random sample collection in Ullal, pre-surgery, secondary contact, and post child delivery. Contact tracing of one patient was on, said a release from the district administration.
As many as 13 people were discharged from Wenlock Hospital.
In Udupi
As many as 19 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Udupi on Saturday, taking the total number of active cases in the district to 160.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath