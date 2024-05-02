Dakshina Kannada reported second highest lighting incidents in Karnataka during 2020-23: Report

May 02, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - MANGALURU

In all, 63,247 cloud-to-ground lightning incidents were reported in Dakshina Kannada between 2020 and 2023, which is the second highest number of incidents reported during the period in the State, according to the Karnataka State Thunderstorm and Lightning Action Plan 2024-25 report prepared by Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority.

The chapter on ‘lightning data analysis of Karnataka’ in the report said that Kalaburagi district reported the highest of 69,613 lightning incidents during the period. Belagavi district with 55,269 incidents and Vijayapura with 52,917 lightning incidents are ranked third and fourth, respectively.

Kalaburagi, Dakshina Kannada and Belagavi districts have observed maximum number of lightning events for all seasons, the report stated.

Uttara Kannada district was ranked 11 with 36,409 incidents, while Udupi district was ranked 17 with 26,835 lightning incidents.

Cloud-to-ground lightning, which comes following thundercloud and cloud-to-cloud lightening, is of more concern as it takes a toll on lives and property, the report stated.

Deaths

About 946 people lost their lives due to lightning strikes in Karnataka during 2011-2023. Apart from the loss of life, there has been a massive loss of livestock and infrastructure due to yearly lightning strikes.

A total of 15 persons each died in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts while seven persons from Uttara Kannada died during the period. Highest of 86 persons died in Belagavi district, followed by 80 persons and 79 persons in Kalaburagi and Vijayapura districts, respectively.

Among the mitigation measures to be taken against lightning, the report stated that it was essential to instal lightning arresters and sound earthing for each building. Lightning shields were the most commonly employed structural protection measure for buildings and other structures.

Vivid and frequent lightning indicated probability of a strong thunderstorm, the report said asking people to get inside the house or a building before lightning. Steel frame of a hard-topped vehicle provides increased protection if one is not touching metal. Electrical appliances including computers and air conditioners should be turned off, the report stated.

The report also mentioned about the responsibilities of different departments for prevention, preparedness and mitigation measures for thunderstorm and lightning.