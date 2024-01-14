Dakshina Kannada Principal District and Sessions Court accuses two ‘professional’ surety providers of producing fake Aadhaar cards, property documents

January 14, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Principal District and Sessions Court, Mangaluru, has filed a private complaint with a court accusing two “professional” surety providers of producing forged Aadhaar cards and property documents to get bail for accused in 14 criminal cases.

M. Rajesh, Chief Administrative Officer, Principal District and Sessions Court, filed the complaint before the II Additional Senior Civil Judge and Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Mangaluru recently.

Based on the latter’s recent direction for investigation, the Mangaluru North Police have registered a case against the two accused, Ummerabba Moidin, 63, a resident of Kaup in Udupi district, and Moidin Nasir, 46, a resident of Kasaba Bengre in Mangaluru. The police have served the two “professional” surety providers notices and have asked them to appear before the Investigation Officer for inquiry.

Meanwhile, another court rejected the anticipatory bail application moved by one of the two accused, Ummerabba, on January 12.

The police said they will send the documents provided by the court for authentication by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIAI) and Revenue Department authorities.

The Chief Administrative Officer said in the compliant that Ummerabba on October 30 stood as surety for the bail of accused No. 3 Rafiq in Spl. Case No. 93/2022, which is pending before Fast Track Sessions Court-1 (POSCO), Mangaluru.

Ummerabba on July 26, 2022, stood surety for the bail of accused no. 4 and no. 5 Saramma and Ayesha Banu in the same Spl. Case No. 93/2022. Ummerabba has produced fake Aadhaar card and land documents before the Fast Track Sessions Court, he said.

Similarly, Moidin Nasir, who gave surety for the accused in same Spl.Case No.93/2022, has also produced fake Aadhaar and property documents, before the Fast Track Court on November 6, 2023, the complaint said.

The Chief Administrative Officer said Ummerabba and Moidin Nasir were “professional” surety providers and accused the two of producing fake documents in 14 cases related to Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Bengaluru. There are other “professional” surety providers too who are producing fake documents, he said.

The police registered the case against the two on December 11, 2023, for offences punishable under Sections 464, 465, 466, 468, 471 and 479 of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, the 3rd Additional District and Sessions Judge, S. Sandhya, on January 12, rejected the anticipatory bail application filed by Ummerabba.

In the order, the judge said documents placed before the court showed prima facie material against Ummerabba and such an act of accused has to be curbed at the initial stage. The court has to look into the severity and seriousness involved in the case while considering bail applications, otherwise wrong message will be given to the society, the Judge said.

