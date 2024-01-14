GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dakshina Kannada Principal District and Sessions Court accuses two ‘professional’ surety providers of producing fake Aadhaar cards, property documents

Mangaluru North Police register case against two accused, ask them to appear before Investigation Officer

January 14, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - MANGALURU

Raghava M
Raghava M

The Principal District and Sessions Court, Mangaluru, has filed a private complaint with a court accusing two “professional” surety providers of producing forged Aadhaar cards and property documents to get bail for accused in 14 criminal cases.

M. Rajesh, Chief Administrative Officer, Principal District and Sessions Court, filed the complaint before the II Additional Senior Civil Judge and Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Mangaluru recently.

Based on the latter’s recent direction for investigation, the Mangaluru North Police have registered a case against the two accused, Ummerabba Moidin, 63, a resident of Kaup in Udupi district, and Moidin Nasir, 46, a resident of Kasaba Bengre in Mangaluru. The police have served the two “professional” surety providers notices and have asked them to appear before the Investigation Officer for inquiry.

Meanwhile, another court rejected the anticipatory bail application moved by one of the two accused, Ummerabba, on January 12.

The police said they will send the documents provided by the court for authentication by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIAI) and Revenue Department authorities.

The Chief Administrative Officer said in the compliant that Ummerabba on October 30 stood as surety for the bail of accused No. 3 Rafiq in Spl. Case No. 93/2022, which is pending before Fast Track Sessions Court-1 (POSCO), Mangaluru.

Ummerabba on July 26, 2022, stood surety for the bail of accused no. 4 and no. 5 Saramma and Ayesha Banu in the same Spl. Case No. 93/2022. Ummerabba has produced fake Aadhaar card and land documents before the Fast Track Sessions Court, he said.

Similarly, Moidin Nasir, who gave surety for the accused in same Spl.Case No.93/2022, has also produced fake Aadhaar and property documents, before the Fast Track Court on November 6, 2023, the complaint said.

The Chief Administrative Officer said Ummerabba and Moidin Nasir were “professional” surety providers and accused the two of producing fake documents in 14 cases related to Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Bengaluru. There are other “professional” surety providers too who are producing fake documents, he said.

The police registered the case against the two on December 11, 2023, for offences punishable under Sections 464, 465, 466, 468, 471 and 479 of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, the 3rd Additional District and Sessions Judge, S. Sandhya, on January 12, rejected the anticipatory bail application filed by Ummerabba.

In the order, the judge said documents placed before the court showed prima facie material against Ummerabba and such an act of accused has to be curbed at the initial stage. The court has to look into the severity and seriousness involved in the case while considering bail applications, otherwise wrong message will be given to the society, the Judge said.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore / crime / police / Aadhaar / properties (general) / Bangalore

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.