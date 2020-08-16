Dakshina Kannada opens borderwith Kerala for daily travellers

MANGALURU

16 August 2020

But their entry is subject to certain conditions

The Dakshina Kannada district administration has ordered opening of border roads with neighbouring Kerala for daily travellers with immediate effect subject to certain conditions.

Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate K.V. Rajendra issued the order stating it was being issued in conformity with the State government’s July 30 order and COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department.

Daily travellers between Kerala and Karnataka have to obtain pass from the jurisdictional gram panchayat/municipality or town panchayat. They have to enter details at the border check-posts during their daily travel and undergo health screening every time.

Those from Kerala who wish to stay in Dakshina Kannada district have to compulsorily register on the Seva Sindhu web portal, obtain e-pass and enter the district only through the Talapady or Jalsur check-posts, Dr. Rajendra said.

They have to abide by the COVID-19 guidelines of the State government, he added.