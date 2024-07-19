GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dakshina Kannada MP urges railways to operate special trains between Mangaluru and Bengaluru

While the Hassan district administration has banned vehicular traffic through NH 75, the Kodagu district administration has banned vehicular movement between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. on NH 275 till July 22

Updated - July 19, 2024 01:16 pm IST

Published - July 19, 2024 01:00 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
A car was buried in mud and a few buses were stuck on Shiradi Ghat on Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway 75 following a landslide at Doddatapale village in Sakleshpur taluk of Hassan district in Karnataka, on July 17, 2024.

A car was buried in mud and a few buses were stuck on Shiradi Ghat on Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway 75 following a landslide at Doddatapale village in Sakleshpur taluk of Hassan district in Karnataka, on July 17, 2024.

Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta has urged the Railway Ministry to immediately start operating special trains between Mangaluru and Bengaluru following closure of Shiradi Ghat and Sampaje Ghat due to landslides.

Vehicular movement on the Shiradi Ghat stretch of Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway 75 was stopped following a landslide at Doddatapale village in Sakleshpur taluk of Hassan district in Karnataka, on July 17, 2024

Vehicular movement on the Shiradi Ghat stretch of Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway 75 was stopped following a landslide at Doddatapale village in Sakleshpur taluk of Hassan district in Karnataka, on July 17, 2024

In a letter on July 19, Capt. Chowta drew the attention of the General Manager of South Western Railway to landslides affecting Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway 75 near Sakleshpur and Mani-Mysuru National Highway 275 near Karthoji between Sampaje and Madikeri. While the Hassan district administration has banned vehicular traffic through NH 75, the Kodagu district administration has banned vehicular movement between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. on NH 275 till July 22.

With private and KSRTC buses cancelling operations between the coast and Bengaluru, thousands of people are stranded, the MP wrote.

The MP demanded that the Railways immediately step in and fill the void caused by the absence of public transport by road.

Movement of vehicles hit in Karnataka by multiple landslides following heavy rains. | Video Credit: Special Arrangement

