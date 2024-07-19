Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta has urged the Railway Ministry to immediately start operating special trains between Mangaluru and Bengaluru following closure of Shiradi Ghat and Sampaje Ghat due to landslides.

In a letter on July 19, Capt. Chowta drew the attention of the General Manager of South Western Railway to landslides affecting Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway 75 near Sakleshpur and Mani-Mysuru National Highway 275 near Karthoji between Sampaje and Madikeri. While the Hassan district administration has banned vehicular traffic through NH 75, the Kodagu district administration has banned vehicular movement between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. on NH 275 till July 22.

With private and KSRTC buses cancelling operations between the coast and Bengaluru, thousands of people are stranded, the MP wrote.

The MP demanded that the Railways immediately step in and fill the void caused by the absence of public transport by road.