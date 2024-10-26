ADVERTISEMENT

Dakshina Kannada MP nominated to Defence Ministry’s advisory committee

Published - October 26, 2024 03:03 pm IST - MANGALURU

He is among the 22-member committee that will deliberate on defence policies, various defence schemes and national security issues

The Hindu Bureau

Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament and ex-serviceman Captain Brijesh Chowta. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament and ex-serviceman Captain Brijesh Chowta has been nominated as a member of Defence Ministry’s advisory committee on defence policy and national security.

In a press release, Capt. Chowta said he is among the 22-member committee comprising of 14 MPs from Lok Sabha, six MPs from Rajya Sabha and two nominated members.

The committee will deliberate on defence policies, various defence schemes and national security issues. The committee suitably advises the Ministry to strengthen national interest, he said.

Capt. Chowta stated he was elated to be a member of the advisory committee at a time when country, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is stepping towards self reliance on defence security.

As an ex-serviceman and MP, I will make use of this opportunity for furthering the growth of country’s defence sector, Capt. Chowta said.

