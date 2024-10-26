GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dakshina Kannada MP nominated to Defence Ministry’s advisory committee

He is among the 22-member committee that will deliberate on defence policies, various defence schemes and national security issues

Published - October 26, 2024 03:03 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament and ex-serviceman Captain Brijesh Chowta.

Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament and ex-serviceman Captain Brijesh Chowta. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament and ex-serviceman Captain Brijesh Chowta has been nominated as a member of Defence Ministry’s advisory committee on defence policy and national security.

In a press release, Capt. Chowta said he is among the 22-member committee comprising of 14 MPs from Lok Sabha, six MPs from Rajya Sabha and two nominated members.

The committee will deliberate on defence policies, various defence schemes and national security issues. The committee suitably advises the Ministry to strengthen national interest, he said.

Capt. Chowta stated he was elated to be a member of the advisory committee at a time when country, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is stepping towards self reliance on defence security.

As an ex-serviceman and MP, I will make use of this opportunity for furthering the growth of country’s defence sector, Capt. Chowta said.

Published - October 26, 2024 03:03 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.