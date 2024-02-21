February 21, 2024 01:17 pm | Updated 01:17 pm IST - MANGALURU

Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha member Nalin Kumar Kateel has urged the Railway Ministry to extend the Mangaluru Central-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express to Mumbai CSMT citing demand for a day-time service between the two cities. He attributed the low occupancy to the train having only two stops enroute — Udupi and Karwar. If the train halts at Mookambika Road Byndoor and Kumta, he believes, patronage would improve.

In a letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vashnaw last week, Mr. Kateel wrote, ‘Ever since the Konkan Railway network was opened, people of coastal Karnataka have been demanding a day-time service to Mumbai. Existing Matsyagandha and CSMT Express services between Mangaluru and Mumbai are always running with a long wait list of passengers while extension of the Vande Bharat Express would enhance connectivity between the two cities’.

The Railways, Mr. Kateel said, could amalgamate Train No. 20646/645 Mangaluru Central-Madgaon VB Express with Train No. 22229/30 Mumbai CSMT-Madgaon-Mumbai CSMT VB Express, and operate them between Mangaluru and Mumbai. While doing so, he suggested increasing the train’s capacity by replacing the 8-car rakes with 16-car rakes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MP has been receiving a number of representations from his constituents to get the VB Express extended to Mumbai. With enhanced comfort and catering facilities onboard, travelling on board VB express for over 12 hours would not be tiring for passengers, he argued.

If the Ministry finds it difficult to amalgamate the two services, it may operate the Mangaluru-Madgaon VB in the present 8-car formation as a tri-weekly express to Mumbai CSMT, the MP suggested.

Don’t extend Vande Bharath Express to Kozhikode

Reacting to demands to extend the Mangaluru-Madgaon VB Express to Kozhikode in Kerala, Mr. Kateel said such an extension would yield any benefit to passengers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT