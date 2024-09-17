Dakshina Kannada MP demands arrest of Bantwal Council members who sparked tensions during Eid Milad procession

Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Captain Brijesh Chowta has sought the arrest of former President of the Bantwal Town Municipal Council Mohammed Sharief and Councillor of Bantwal Council Hussainer who challenged VHP activists, which led to tensions during the Eid Milad rally at B.C. Road, near Bantwal, on Monday (September 16, 2024).

Talking to reporters after donating blood at the blood donation camp organised by the District BJP Yuva Morcha on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17, 2024, Capt. Chowta said the duo had been accused of spreading an inflammatory voice message of Sharief challenging the VHP South Karnataka Joint Secretary Sharan Pumpwell to block Eid procession on B.C. Road.

The Bantwal Town police had registered a case, too. The government should act and arrest the two persons, who are responsible for the tension that prevailed in B.C. Road on Monday, he said.

Captain Chowta said the two accused are reportedly involved in illegal extraction of sand in Bantwal. “The Congress government seems to encourage those involved in illegal sand extraction,” he said and added that he would continue to press for effective action against illegal sand extraction, which is harming the ecology of the region. Government should also effectively deal with those involved in illegal possession and sale of narcotic drugs in the district, he said.

District BJP chief defends Sharan Pumpwell

District BJP President Satish Kumpala spoke in defence of VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell and said the latter did not not say anything inflammatory during the Ganesh Chaturthi function. “In response to the Nagamangala incident, he only said of the possibility of blocking the procession of Muslims.”

Strongly condemning the act of Mr. Sharief challenging Mr. Pumpwell, Mr. Kumpala said the VHP was right in holding ‘Bantwal Chalo’ programme on September 16 and sending a strong message to those who posed the challenge.

Holding the Congress government responsible for the turmoil presently created in Dakshina Kannada, Mr. Kumpala said district in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao should immediately intervene and cool down raging tempers.

Mr. Kumpala defended Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty’s statement seeking a ban on the Eid procession and said the MLA has stood by persons aggrieved by actions of Mr. Hussainer and Mr. Sharief.

